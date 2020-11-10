Public invited to virtual Alaska Veterans Day Ceremony

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and commissioner of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, will host a virtual Veterans Day ceremony honoring all veterans, Nov. 11 on a video link at veterans.alaska.gov.
The annual ceremony hosted by the DMVA at JBER, is not able to take place due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.
The ceremony is to honor women and men who have served in the armed forces. The virtual event will also include the presentation of the 2020 Governor’s Veterans Advocacy Award.
