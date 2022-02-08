Public Land Order Issued to Preserve Bureau of Land Management’s Campbell Tract Administrative Site





ANCHORAGE – In keeping with the Department of the Interior’s goal to promote public lands stewardship, a Public Land Order was issued and published Monday, which extends the withdrawal for the Campbell Tract administrative site for an additional 20-year period. The site is under the administration of the Bureau of Land Management and located in Anchorage.

The extension affects approximately 730.13 acres of public land that provide Alaskans with extensive public trails, recreation, wildlife viewing, interagency services and statewide educational resources. The Campbell Tract was originally withdrawn and reserved for use by the BLM as an administrative site by removing the lands from settlement, sale, location, or entry in 1982 by Public Land Order 6127. Public Land Order 7471 extended the withdrawal by an additional 20 years. Public Land Order 7905 extends the withdrawal to February 10, 2042.

The site is home to the Campbell Creek Science Center, which provides statewide virtual and in-kind environmental and science education for all ages while promoting public lands stewardship. It houses numerous facilities supporting management of 70 million acres of Federal surface estate and over 240 million acres of Federal subsurface estate in Alaska, including:

BLM’s Anchorage District Office and Anchorage Field Office

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Anchorage Field Office

The Alaska Interagency Dispatch Center

U.S. Geological Survey Warehouse Space





