PUBLIC NOTICE: Alaska Adult Education FY 2021 Grant Solicitation Suspended

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Career and Technical Adult Education (OCTAE), released Program Memorandum 20-3 regarding Adult Education and Family Literacy Act and COVID-19. Due to the broad impact of COVID-19 on both State administration of Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA) programs, and service delivery by eligible providers, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Division of Employment and Training Services has suspended the request for grant proposals for the Alaska Adult Education Program.
For more information, see the Online Public Notice.