Public Safety Announcement: Valley Overdose Alert

The Alaska State Troopers have responded to several suspected overdoses this week in the Mat-Su area. Law enforcement believe that a lethal batch of illegal drugs is currently circulating in the Mat-Su, causing the rise in overdose events. At this time, at least three people are believed to have died as a result of drugs likely containing fentanyl, and at least 11 other overdose emergencies have been reported to law enforcement, since April 1.

While the use of illegal drugs such as heroin and methamphetamine is always discouraged, law enforcement encourages anyone who uses illegal drugs in the Mat-Su area to take extra caution at this time, due to high levels of potency in current circulation. The Alaska Department of Health’s Project Hope provides Narcan free of charge, which can help reverse an overdose; you can locate a distribution site and learn more at: https://health.alaska.gov/osmap/Pages/hope.aspx

Law enforcement officers in South Central Alaska are aggressively investigating the source of these illicit narcotics. If you or anyone that you know has any information about drug trafficking in the Mat-Su area please call Alaska State Troopers at (907) 352-5401, or to remain anonymous submit a tip on the AKtips smartphone app or online at: https://www.tip411.com/alerts/84949