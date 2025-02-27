Put Your Best Foot Forward with SEARHC Podiatry





Your feet are probably the last thing you think about, until they start giving you trouble. But guess what? They’re your body’s foundation of health, and if they’re not happy, you’re not happy.

SEARHC podiatry services are here to help Southeast Alaskans stay active and pain-free. Whether you’re a basketball player pivoting on the court, a hiker tackling uneven trails, or simply someone dealing with persistent heel pain, our podiatrists provide expert care for conditions like ankle sprains, Achilles tendonitis, and plantar fasciitis. With treatments ranging from imaging and physical therapy to advanced procedures, SEARHC helps you recover faster and get back to doing what you love.

Here are 5 signs your active lifestyle might be hurting your feet:

If foot pain lingers for more than three days after a long hike or a weekend on the basketball court, it’s more than just soreness, it’s a sign of an underlying issue that should not be ignored.

Twisting an ankle on rocky trails can weaken your stability over time. If you keep rolling your ankle, it could be a sign of lingering damage that needs attention.

Sharp pain in the morning after activity might signal plantar fasciitis or achilles tendonitis, both of which can worsen without treatment.

Tight boots or shoes can cause bunions, calluses, ingrown toenails, or foot shape changes. If discomfort persists, it’s time to get checked.

Do not overlook numb or tingling feet after a workout or in the cold because it could indicate circulation or nerve issues.

Ignoring foot pain can impact your mobility and overall quality of life. SEARHC’s no-shame approach encourages patients to seek care early. Cold weather may cover up foot issues, but SEARHC’s podiatrists are here to uncover solutions that work.