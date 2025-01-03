SEARHC Welcomes Southeast Medical Clinic to its Care Network, Further Strengthening Internal Medicine and Family Practice Services





JUNEAU, Alaska – The SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) is pleased to announce that Southeast Medical Clinic (SMC) will be joining the SEARHC care network, effective April 1, 2025. This partnership further enhances the delivery of high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services and reinforces SEARHC's commitment to expanding access to specialty care and strengthening family medicine offerings throughout Southeast Alaska.

As part of SEARHC’s care network, Southeast Medical Clinic is positioned to continue delivering exceptional internal medicine services, while leveraging SEARHC’s broader healthcare resources. Internal Medicine physicians routinely see patients with chronic conditions such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, obesity and pulmonary disease. The addition of Southeast Medical Clinic’s internal medicine expertise complements SEARHC’s family medicine practice and specialty care expansion, allowing for the delivery of more comprehensive care.

“SEARHC shares in our vision of creating a medical practice that treats every patient with dignity and optimum care. We are eager to combine the strengths of our respective organizations and further enhance the services we can offer the Juneau community and greater southeast region, said Southeast Medical Clinic founder, Catherine Peimann, M.D. “Our shared commitment to recruiting and retaining highly trained and compassionate medical professionals, while bringing increasingly advanced technologies and innovations to Juneau, helps us deliver on that vision.”

This collaboration underscores SEARHC’s ongoing dedication to providing patient-centered care, improving health outcomes, and expanding access to vital healthcare services across Southeast Alaska. By joining with Southeast Medical Clinic, SEARHC can further ensure that the healthcare needs of the Juneau community and beyond are met with the highest standards of care and service.

“We are excited to welcome Southeast Medical Clinic into our network, as it provides us with a unique opportunity to bring more specialized care closer to home for our patients,” said SEARHC President and CEO Charles Clement. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to serving the healthcare needs of the Juneau community and the greater Southeast region. It enhances our ability to offer the best possible care to our patients by integrating internal medicine and family medicine in one mission.”

As SEARHC and Southeast Medical Clinic finalize the administrative details of this transition, our shared goal is for Southeast Medical Clinic providers to begin seeing patients as SEARHC employees starting Tuesday, April 1, 2025. These providers will continue offering the same high-quality care at the current clinic location located at 641 West Willoughby Avenue, #201, Juneau, AK 99801, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition for patients and the community.

Established in 1975, SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) is one of the largest Native-run healthcare organizations in the United States. Operating as an independent and nonprofit health Consortium, SEARHC provides a comprehensive range of health-related services, including primary, urgent and specialty medical care, dental services, behavioral health support, wellness programs, optometry services and more. We proudly serve 26 communities across the diverse region of Southeast Alaska and are dedicated to improving the health, well-being and quality of life for all people in these communities. For more information about our services and community health initiatives, visit searhc.org.