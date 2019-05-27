Quake Wakes up South Peninsula/Kodiak Island Residents Early Monday Morning

Alaska Native News May 27, 2019.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the inhabitants of the southern Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak Island awake at 1:52 am.

While the quake was quite significant, the tsunami center reported that no tsunami is expected.

The shaker was generated at a depth of 40 miles beneath the mouth of Cook Inlet near the Barren Islands 60 miles southwest of Homer and 180 miles southwest of Anchorage.

No damage was reported in the affected area.

Photo-Location of earthquake in Cook Inlet Monday Morning. Image-USGS





