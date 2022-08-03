Quinhagak Resident Frank Nelson Sentenced to 48 Years for Beating, Murder, Robbery and Felony Assaults on Officers





(Bethel, AK) – On Wed., July 27, Bethel Superior Court Judge Terrence Haas sentenced Frank Nelson to 45 years for the beating murder and robbery of 53-year-old Quinhagak resident Jesse Britton. Nelson was given three additional years to serve for drawing a shotgun on three responding officers. Nelson, who was 27 at the time, will be eligible for parole at age 57.

Nelson was found guilty of murder in the second degree, robbery, and multiple counts of assault following a three-week trial. The convictions resulted from events in 2019 in Quinhagak where Nelson assaulted Britton over $100. Britton died from his injuries after nearly a month in critical care.

At the sentencing hearing, Bethel District Attorney Christopher Knowles urged the court to impose a sentence that called for the defendant to serve 70 years for the homicide.

In handing down his sentence, Judge Haas found the case was aggravated in several ways, including that during the homicide Nelson’s conduct manifested deliberate cruelty to another person, and at the time of the murder, Nelson was on conditions of release in another case for assaulting an officer. Judge Haas also expressed concern by the indifference Nelson showed Britton during the murder as well as the lack of remorse for what he had done.

Bethel District Attorney R. Christopher Knowles prosecuted the case.



