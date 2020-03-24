Quinhagak Teen Arrested in Murder/Sexual Assault Case Involving 10-Year-Old

Alaska Native News on Mar 24, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers revealed that they have made an arrest on Murder and other charges following an investigation and autopsy report in the death of the Quinhagak child found deceased on the outskirts of that town on Monday before last.

The death of the child, now identified as 10-year-old Ida Aguchak, was deemed a homicide after troopers received the preliminary autopsy on Thursday. Two troopers and five investigators with the Alaska Bureau of Investigations responded to the community to perform their investigation.

On Monday, as the preliminary investigation wrapped up, 18-year-old Jordan T. Mark was arrested on charges of Murder I, Sexual Assault I, Kidnapping, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

In their statement, AST said, “The Department of Public Safety would like to recognize its Alaska Bureau of Investigation Major Crimes Unit, Technical Crimes Unit and Special Crimes Unit for taking the lead on this case. Additionally, we would like to thank the responding Bethel Patrol Troopers, our Aircraft Section and the scientist at the State Crime Detection Laboratory for their invaluable assistance.”

The Alaska Department of Corrections shows that Mark remains in custody at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.

Online court records show that Mark had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear on charges of Harassment-Offensive Physical Contact. He had been scheduled to appear for arraignment on that charge on January 8th.





