Quinhagak Teen Arrested on Sexual Abuse/Assault of a Minor Charges

Alaska State Troopers initiated a sexual assault investigation in the community of Quinhagak after receiving allegations on June 5th reporting that a juvenile female under the age of 13 had been abused two days before.
After an initial investigation into the allegations, troopers obtained warrants for the arrest of 19-year-old Randy Wassillie. With the assistance of Tribal police, Wassillie was taken into custody on charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I and II, and Sexual Assault I and II on Monday.
Wassillie was transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the ukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center to await arraignment.