RAHI application period opens for summer 2025





The Rural Alaska Honors Institute is accepting applications for its summer 2025 session.

The session will run from May 27 to July 11. Applications are due by Saturday, March 1.

RAHI is a competitive college preparation program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. It is open to Alaska Native and rural Alaska students with at least a 3.0 GPA following the completion of their junior or senior year of high school. The program aims to help students thrive academically by exposing them to life on campus, enhancing their self-confidence and discipline, and helping them develop a statewide community of peers and mentors.

During RAHI, approximately 50 students live on UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ Campus in Fairbanks. They earn an average of nine college credits in courses that cover a wide array of subjects. Students spend weekends volunteering for local organizations and exploring the outdoors in Interior Alaska. The entire experience is offered at no cost to students, including room and board and travel to and from Fairbanks.

Now in its 43rd year, RAHI has graduated 1,948 participants from 232 communities. They have gone on to earn 1,461 credentials, ranging from occupational endorsements to doctorates. Most are putting their education to work in Alaska.

Find more information and the application form on the RAHI website.



