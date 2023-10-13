Railbelt Reliability Council Seeking Applications for Railbelt Electric Grid Organization Independent Seat





The Railbelt Reliability Council (RRC) seeks applications from qualified individuals to stand for election to serve as the director or alternate for the independent seat on the RRC’s Board (Seat M), with current term expiring December 4, 2023. The Independent seat provides an independent, objective perspective for the entire Railbelt bulk electric system and is not associated with users, owners or operators of the system or any other stakeholder position. The successful applicants will be elected by the Board and seated at the first board meeting following the RRC’s annual board meeting December 4, 2023. Their term then expires at the annual meeting in December 2026. Directors and alternates can serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The current independent seat director and the alternate may also seek re-election for these positions.

The expectation for the voting director is to remain cognizant of all Board business and to attend all meetings of the Board and the Board’s Executive Committee. The expectation for the alternate director is to remain cognizant of all Board business and to attend all meetings of the Board when the voting director is unavailable, or when the alternate is otherwise required by the RRC’s bylaws to vote. The RRC Board typically meets virtually on the first Monday of each month from 1:15-4:00 pm and meets in- person each quarter. The Executive Committee typically meets virtually on Thursdays from 11:30 to 1:00 pm.

Qualifications:

RRC Voting Directors and alternates shall be at least nineteen (19) years of age, not be a convicted felon, have relevant management-level experience and have experience in one or more of the following disciplines: academia, finance, accounting, electric power industry, engineering, energy development, law, regulation, commercial markets, consumer advocacy, trading and associated risk management, or other relevant expertise. The director and alternate for Seat M must meet the independence requirements in 3 AAC 46.070(a).

Section 3 AAC 46.070(a) of RCA regulaton indicates a board member is independent if none of the following is true:

(1) is an employee of the electric reliability organization;

(2) is employed or contracted by a registered entty, within the interconnected bulk-electric system of the applicable electric reliability organizaton, that generates, transmits, distributes, or stores electricity for direct compensaton, or by a person who is expected to become such a registered entty within the reasonably foreseeable future;

(3) has an immediate family member who is employed or contracted by a registered entty, within the interconnected bulk-electric system of the applicable electric reliability organization, that generates, transmits, distributes, or stores electricity for direct compensaton, or by a person who is expected to become such a registered entity within the reasonably foreseeable future; and

(4) is reasonably perceived as having or has an immediate family member who is reasonably perceived as having, a direct and material financial interest in the board’s decisions.

Applying: Individuals interested in applying for the open seat on the RRC Board must submit a letter of interest summarizing your interest and expertise, a resume, and contact information by 5:00 pm on November 1, 2023, to info@akrrc.org. The RRC Governance Committee will conduct interviews with applicants on November 2, 2023, and subsequently develop a slate of candidates consisting of not less than 2, and not more than 5 candidates. This slate will be provided to the RRC Board by November 4, and the Board will elect the director and alternate from the slate of candidates at the RRC annual meeting on December 4, 2023.

Board members are not employees of the RRC but are entitled to modest meeting fees for their service. Alternate members may receive these fees when acting in place of the primary member. Applicants should consider that Board membership will require a significant time commitment.

More details about the RRC can be found at www.akrrc.org.

Primary Contact: Lou Florence, RRC Governance Committee Chair (info@akrrc.org)