2026 AFN Resolutions & Co-Chair Nominations Deadline

The 2026 Annual AFN Convention Resolutions deadline is August 21, 2026. Resolutions can be submitted by: Email: resolutions@nativefederation.org

Mail: 3000 A Street, Suite 210, Anchorage, AK 99503

Fax: 907-276-7989 Below are the criteria for AFN resolutions: The Resolutions Committee will entertain resolutions submitted by any recognized Alaska Native delegate or member in good standing to the Annual Convention. Resolutions submitted from the First Alaskans Elders and Youth Conference shall be submitted in the same manner as resolutions submitted by AFN members in good standing. The Resolutions Committee will consider only resolutions that address issues of statewide or broader significance. Resolutions submitted must address only one issue and must be accompanied by a one-paragraph problem statement that clearly explains the problem/issue for AFN to address. Resolutions requesting funding shall be referred to the AFN Board of Directors or an appropriate regional or local organization, in consultation with the resolution sponsor. The Resolutions Committee may refer resolutions that request legal action to the AFN Board of Directors or an appropriate member organization. The Resolutions Committee will refer resolutions on issues determined to be divisive among member organizations to the AFN Board of Directors. The Resolutions Committee shall refer all resolutions of endorsements, commendations, or recognition to the AFN Board of Directors. AFN will accept nominations for candidates for the AFN Co-Chair position until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2026. Below is a step-by-step outline of the process: 1. Interested candidates will submit their intent to run, noting the delegate or member organization that nominated them, in writing to afninfo@nativefederation.org or by mail (3000 A Street, Suite 210, Anchorage, AK 99503). 2. Candidates are strongly encouraged to send a pre-recorded video message, no longer than 5 minutes in length, to be shared on the 2026 virtual convention platform and AFN social media. 3. Candidates will have the option to make live remarks at the 2026 Annual AFN Convention on Friday morning, October 23, 2026, at the Dena’ina Civic & Convention Center in Anchorage. 4. AFN Co-Chair elections will take place on Saturday afternoon, October 24, at the Dena’ina Civic & Convention Center in Anchorage.