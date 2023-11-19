Raymond Landlord, of Mountain Village, Sentenced for Murder of 18-Year-Old Classmate





(Bethel, AK) – Thursday afternoon, Bethel Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Peters sentenced now 21-year-old Raymond Landlord for the murder of 18-year-old Coy Bryan in 2018. Landlord pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree in May 2023. Pursuant to a plea agreement, Mr. Landlord admitted that a “most serious” aggravator applied to this matter, and the terms allowed the court to sentence Landlord to a term of active jail time between 30 and 50 years. Judge Peters imposed a sentence of 50 years with 20 years suspended, to be followed by 10 years of probation.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on April 24, 2018, when Landlord, then 16-years-old, left school early and broke into the Bryan family home. While inside the home, he stole $300 and four handguns. During the break-in, Coy Bryan came home and discovered Landlord burglarizing the home. According to Landlord, he was holding one of the guns in his hand and shot at the door next to Coy. Coy attempted to flee the home but was shot behind his right ear as he reached the front door. Landlord shot him another time in the head before leaving the residence with the stolen items. Landlord later confessed what he did to the Alaska State Troopers.

During the Sentencing Hearing, Judge Peters heard from Coy’s father, James Bryan, who described to the Judge how the loss of Coy has affected him and his family. Coy’s mother, Eunice Bryan, asked Landlord to ask forgiveness from God. Mr. Landlord, himself, apologized to the Bryans.

This case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers Alaska Bureau of Investigations. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Samuel Vandergaw of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Unit with Paralegal Bethany Kaiser of the Bethel District Attorney’s Office.

