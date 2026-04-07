Ready for the Next Site: The Evolu6on of Aleut Environmental Consul6ng







Anchorage, Alaska — The Aleut Corpora/on (Aleut) has introduced Aleut Environmental Consul/ng LLC (AEC) as a dedicated Alaska-based subsidiary, strengthening Aleut’s enterprise capabili/es in environmental consul/ng, remedia/on, and technical services across Alaska and the Pacific Rim.

Headquartered in Anchorage, AEC brings together an experienced Alaska-based workforce and full lifecycle environmental services under a focused consul/ng en/ty. Formerly opera/ng within Aleut’s federal business arm, AEC is now posi/oned to provide enhanced regional alignment—working closely with tribal partners, village corpora/ons, and local stakeholders while con/nuing to serve federal, state, and commercial clients throughout Alaska.

“Aleut Environmental Consul/ng’s evolu/on as an Alaska-based subsidiary is an important step forward in our long-term growth strategy,” said Skoey Vergen, President and Chief Execu/ve Officer of Aleut. “By aligning this experienced team under a dedicated Alaska-based subsidiary, we are strengthening our ability to support projects in our region, create career pathways for Alaskans, and deliver las/ng value for our shareholders and the communi/es we serve.”

AEC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Pacific LLC, a holding company of Aleut, one of the 12 Alaska Na/ve Regional Corpora/ons established under the Alaska Na/ve Claims SeWlement Act (ANCSA). This structure allows AEC to operate with the responsiveness of a specialized consul/ng firm while benefi/ng from Aleut’s shared services, financial strength, and enterprise support.

Since 2021, AEC staff have delivered full lifecycle environmental services, including site inves/ga/on and characteriza/on, remedia/on and restora/on, spill response, waste management, construc/on and decommissioning support, and regulatory services such as NEPA and Phase I and II environmental site assessments, o\en in some of the state’s most remote and challenging environments. These capabili/es support complex projects while advancing responsible land stewardship and long-term community impact.

“Our focus at AEC is delivering high-quality environmental services while building strong regional partnerships,” said Jennifer Anderson, General Manager of Aleut Environmental Consul/ng LLC. “As an Alaska-based team within the Aleut family of companies, we are proud to work alongside tribes, village corpora/ons, and local partners to support projects that benefit our lands, our people, and future generations.”

Aleut Environmental Consul/ng LLC is Aleut’s newest investment in Alaska based opera/ons—advancing technical excellence, crea/ng career opportuni/es for Alaskans, and suppor/ng the long-term sustainability of the lands and communi/es Aleut calls home.

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