Ready to Quit Smoking? ‘Quit, Don’t Switch’ to E-Cigarettes

ANCHORAGE (December 26, 2019) – Along with hitting the gym more often and starting a diet, quitting smoking tops many New Year’s resolution lists. There are currently more than 103,000 smokers in Alaska and 56 percent of them tried to quit last year. New ads from e-cigarettes companies would have those smokers falsely believe that switching to vaping is quitting smoking. The American Lung Association is reminding Alaskans that the Food and Drug Administration has not found any e-cigarette to be safe and effective in helping smokers quit.
This year, the Lung Association is encouraging smokers to “Quit, Don’t Switch.” Through December 31, 2019, achieve complete smokefree freedom with a 10 percent discount to the proven-effective Freedom From Smoking® Plus program at Lung.org/quit-dont-switch.
Medication plus counseling combined results in the highest rates of success in quitting smoking for good. Get support through Freedom From Smoking or talk to our experts at the American Lung Association Lung HelpLine and Tobacco QuitLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA. You could also use AlaskaQuitline.com to make your quit plan and get nicotine replacement products.
Misinformation about e-cigarettes is rampant and their use, especially among youth has become what the U.S. Surgeon General has declared an “epidemic.” E-cigarettes are tobacco products, and the Lung Association has been a leader in helping people avoid and quit using tobacco for decades. Here are some straight facts about e-cigarettes:
E-cigarettes are tobacco products. No tobacco product is safe, and that includes e-cigarettes. Recent hospitalizations and deaths related to vaping underscore the fact that vaping is in fact harmful.
“One of the biggest problems with e-cigarettes is that many times people become dual users, meaning they smoke cigarettes when they can and use vaping devices at other times,” said Marge Stoneking, executive director of the American Lung Association in Alaska. “Using e-cigarettes is not safe: a new study released in December found adults who currently or ever used e-cigarettes are 30 percent more likely to develop chronic lung disease, including asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.”
For years, the American Lung Association has been urging the FDA to crack down on these unproven quit smoking claims made by the e-cigarette industry. These ongoing claims have made it more confusing for smokers to know what to do when they’re ready to quit. For media interested in speaking with an expert about e-cigarettes, lung health, tobacco use and tobacco policies, contact Holly Harvey at Holly.Harvey@Lung.org or 206-512-3292.
