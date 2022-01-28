Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, Sen. Lisa Murkowski meet with local leaders, visit Coast Guard crews in Homer





HOMER, Alaska — Coast Guard Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, 17th District, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski met Wednesday with local leaders and visited Coast Guard crews in Homer.

Moore and Murkowski discussed with Bryan Hawkins, Port Director and Harbormaster, the city’s plans for potential port expansion and large vessel harbor development.

Moore and Murkowski then visited with the crews of Coast Guard Cutters Hickory and Naushon aboard Hickory, a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender, tied up at the end of Homer Spit.

Both Murkowski and Moore discussed with the crews the challenges Coast Guard members face in port and underway in Alaskan waters.

“The quality of work that the U.S. Coast Guard provides is exceptional,” said Murkowski. “Their search and rescue operations, drug interdictions, and maritime safety initiatives should be commended each and every day. But within Alaskan communities Coast Guard members represent more than just military service. They become integral, valued parts of our communities. I appreciate the opportunity to join Admiral Moore for a meeting with local leadership and to join him on Cutter Hickory. Meeting with so many hard working Coasties — men and women who are sacrificing so much to keep us safe and secure — was significant. I appreciate Admiral Moore for his leadership and all our military for their selfless service.”

“Alaska is a unique operating environment and it’s important for the Coast Guard to proactively work with local, state and federal elected officials, like Sen. Murkowski, to ensure our crews get the resources they need,” said Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, 17th District. “Coast Guard members in Alaska are some of the toughest people in our service, but we’re only able to serve at our full potential when elected officials understand the challenges we face, and appreciate the people and families behind all of our missions.”

Moore also visited with the crew of Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Homer during the trip.

