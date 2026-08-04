‘Recipe for Catastrophe’: Trump Moves to Weaken Arctic Drilling Safeguards











“We should be banning drilling in the Arctic Ocean, not making it easier for industry to exploit and pollute.”



The Trump administration on Monday proposed weakening Obama-era safeguards for fossil fuel drilling in the Arctic Outer Continental Shelf, a move condemned by environmental groups as another industry handout that would make disastrous oil spills more likely.

The US Interior Department characterized the proposed changes, which will face a 90-day public comment period, as “targeted revisions” aimed at reducing “unnecessary regulatory burdens” that are limiting resource extraction off Alaska’s coast. The new proposal, according to the agency, “would update requirements related to blowout preventer real-time monitoring, Arctic source control and containment equipment, relief rig capability, subsea isolation devices, mudline cellars, oil spill response plan-holder reviews, crane operations on artificial islands, and suspensions of operations and production.”

The Trump administration unveiled the proposal as it pushed for a massive expansion of offshore drilling, even as the climate impacts of fossil fuel extraction continued to intensify across the US and worldwide. Joseph Gordon, campaign manager at Oceana, called the combination of expanded drilling and weakened safety standards “a recipe for catastrophe.”

“This attempted rollback would make it even harder to prevent oil spills or tackle the horrors that inevitably follow in the remote and fragile Arctic,” said Gordon. “Giving oil companies a pass on safety measures like blowout preventers would set a dangerous precedent that will put Alaska’s waters, wildlife, and people at risk.”

Cooper Freeman, Alaska director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said that “weakening rules for Arctic Ocean drilling is a truly terrible idea that threatens coastal communities and wildlife like bowhead whales and polar bears.”

“Arctic oil drilling is one of the most dangerous extractive activities out there, and cleaning up a spill would be nearly impossible,” Freeman added. “Stronger safeguards for Arctic offshore drilling came on the heels of the Deepwater Horizon blowout, where we learned that just one mishap can cause a catastrophe.”

President Donald Trump, whose 2024 campaign was boosted by fossil fuel industry donations, began targeting Alaska drilling regulations on the first day of his second White House term, signing an executive order attacking “punitive restrictions implemented by the previous administration that specifically target resource development on both state and federal lands in Alaska.”

In November, the Interior Department—led by Big Oil ally Doug Burgum—released a drilling plan targeting “every available offshore area in Alaska, including the High Arctic, which stretches 200 miles into the Arctic Ocean, with over 20 lease sales through 2031.”

“We should be banning drilling in the Arctic Ocean, not making it easier for industry to exploit and pollute,” Freeman said Monday.

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.