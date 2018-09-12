Red Cross Prepares for Massive Relief Response As Hurricane Florence Nears U.S. Coast

Sep 12, 2018.
Shayne Jones, disaster program manager for the Red Cross of Alaska Serving the Far North and Interior, prepares to depart for Virginia, where he’ll be on the ground pre-landfall to offer support and hope to those in the path of Hurricane Florence. Photo Credit: Cari Dighton/American Red Cross

Shayne Jones, disaster program manager for the Red Cross of Alaska Serving the Far North and Interior, prepares to depart for Virginia, where he’ll be on the ground pre-landfall to offer support and hope to those in the path of Hurricane Florence. Photo Credit: Cari Dighton/American Red Cross

ANCHORAGE —The American Red Cross is preparing for a large relief effort across multiple states as Hurricane Florence continues its march toward the East Coast. This is a dangerous storm predicted to grow even stronger and the Red Cross urges people in its path to obey evacuation orders and get ready now.

The Red Cross is preparing to help as many as 100,000 people in the affected areas and is working with state and local officials to identify and prepare evacuation shelters. More than 700 disaster workers are in route to the region to help. The Red Cross is also deploying vehicles, equipment, and relief supplies and will continue to do so until it is no longer safe to travel.

In contribution to the relief efforts, the Red Cross of Alaska is currently mobilizing Alaskan volunteers to lend a hand to those in the path of Hurricane Florence. A total of 10 volunteers from across Alaska have been deployed on Tuesday. These volunteers, who are set to arrive in Richmond, Virginia prior to the storm’s landfall, will be departing from the Southeast, the Fairbanks area, the Kenai Peninsula and the Mat-Su Valley in the coming hours. They will work in sheltering operations, disaster mental health services, logistics, and life, safety, and asset protection as soon as they are on the ground on the East Coast.


As the storm passes, the Red Cross is preparing to provide shelter for tens of thousands of people until they can return home or find other places to stay.

HOW YOU CAN HELP The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. The Red Cross honors donor intent. Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Florence relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Related Articles:

Alaska and California Air National Guardsmen are transported to Fort Hood, Texas, along with two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters that have been configured to fit inside of the massive C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft Aug. 29, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel)Alaska Air National Guard Deploys in Support of Hurricane Disaster Relief Operations Redding, California neighborhood. Image-Red CrossAlaska Red Cross Volunteers Deployed to California Wildfires On Sept. 12, 2018 at 2:12 a.m. EDT (0612 UTC) the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an infrared image of powerful Hurricane Florence with a very distinct eye. Coldest cloud top temperatures (yellow) of strongest thunderstorms were in the eyewall, the area of thunderstorms surrounding the open eye. Those storms had cloud tops as cold as or colder than minus 80F/minus 62.2C. They were surrounded by powerful storms (red) with cloud tops as cold as minus 70F/minus 56.6C. Image-NOAA/NASA/NRLNASA-NOAA Satellite Analyzes Hurricane Florence Seiners. Image-ADF&GAlaska to Receive $56 Million in Disaster Relief Funds for the 2016 Gulf of Alaska Pink Salmon Fishery Failure