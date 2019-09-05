Reduced Fuel Tax Revenue Requires Closure of Silver Tip Maintenance Station on Seward Highway

- Home
Plowing during winter storms in Turnagain Pass will be prioritized
(Anchorage)—Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is announcing the closure of the Silver Tip Maintenance Station, located at the junction of the Seward and Hope highways.
Operators from Silver Tip maintenance camp covered the Seward Highway through Turnagain Pass. The duties will now be split between Girdwood Maintenance station and Crown Point (just south of Moose Pass).
The cuts were triggered by lower than expected revenue from the Motor Fuel Tax, which is used to support the department’s maintenance workers and stations. Five operator positions were cut from DOT&PF’s Central Region in addition to the camp closure.
The closure of the camp and reduced number of heavy equipment operators will have an impact on the hours of snow and ice removal through Turnagain Pass, as well. Instead of two 10-hour shifts, Crown Point and Girdwood will cover the Silver Tip region from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Motorists may notice reduced service in these evening and early morning hours, however, the department will approve extended working hours to respond to winter storms.
Written by: Shannon McCarthy | ADOT&PF on Sep 5, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News