Reginald Childers II Wanted on Two Felony Warrants

At 1:05 AM on October 28, 2023, a mid-shift patrol officer saw a 2023 white Subaru station wagon being driven northbound on Arctic Boulevard near W 34th Avenue; the driver was unable to maintain his lane of travel. Near Arctic Boulevard and W Northern Lights Boulevard, the officer initiated a traffic stop on the Subaru by activating his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren. The suspect driver accelerated. The officer began reducing his speed as it was clear the suspect driver was not going to yield.

As the Subaru approached the intersection with Arctic and W Fireweed Lane, the Subaru continued northbound straight through on a red light. At the same time, a 2007 black Chevy pickup was travelling eastbound on a green light. The Subaru struck the Chevy on the back third of the pickup’s body, causing the Chevy to spin. The Subaru’s driver exited the station wagon and fled on foot without contacting any of the occupants in the Chevy.

Several other officers arrived to assist at the traffic crash site and to search for the driver. The front seat adult male passenger in the Subaru suffered minor injuries; he was evaluated at the scene by medics. None of the Chevy’s six occupants were injured.

Police contacted the Subaru’s owner. Through that conversation, it was discovered the vehicle had been stolen. The owner did not know the suspect nor did the suspect have permission to drive the car.

As a result of the ensuing investigation, it was determined the Subaru’s driver was 41-year-old Reginald E. Childers II. Childers had an existing Fail to Appear felony warrant stemming from a charge of Promoting Contraband. Efforts to locate Childers, which included a K9 track, were unsuccessful. Officers obtained a felony arrest warrant for Childers for the charges of Assault III, Fail to Stop, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Without Rendering Aid, and Vehicle Theft I.

Childers is 5’10” tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding Childers’ whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (option #0). To remain anonymous, you may leave a tip online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.



