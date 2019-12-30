Register now—Alaska Young Fishermen’s Summit early-bird registration ending soon

The Alaska Young Fishermen’s Summit builds leadership and networking capacity in the Alaska commercial fishing industry during three days of intensive training. The fast-paced program features industry leaders in fishing business management, the fisheries management process, and the role of Alaska seafood in the global marketplace. The summit is also timed to take advantage of the start of the Alaska Legislature regular session in Juneau.
The full registration fee of $200 ($225 after January 7, 2020) is discounted $50 if you are an Alaska commercial fisherman, thanks to support from Alaska Sea Grant and our summit sponsors. If you are an Alaska commercial fisherman, enter the registration code ALASKAFISH on the first screen of the online registration to have your discount applied.
The early registration fee for Alaska commercial fishermen is $150 through January 7, or $175 after January 7—be sure to enter the discount code during online registration.
For more information or if you have questions, contact Sunny Rice (907) 772-3381 or Julie Matweyou (907) 486-1514.
