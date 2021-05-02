Remains Discovered at Base of Cliff on Eklutna Lake Road Saturday Turned over to SME







Anchorage police say that the identity of remains found on Eklutna Lake Road on Saturday will be released once next-of-kin notifications are complete.

At approximately 4 pm on Saturday, Anchorage dispatch was alerted that the remains of a person were found at the base of a cliff near the 35000-block of Eklutna Lake Road. Patrol officers and Anchorage Fire Department as well as the Chugiak Volunteer Department responded to the scene and APD opened an investigation.

APD says that observations made in the investigation “warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death.”

The body, described as that of an adult was turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage to determine the cause of death.

There was a continued police presence in the area as the investigation at the scene was carried out.





