Remains Found at Funny River this Weekend Tentatively Identified as October 2022 Soldotna Fugitive





Alaska State Trooper reported on Monday that the human remains discovered by a caller on Saturday evening have been tentatively identified as those of a Soldotna fugitive wanted in an Arson/Shots-Fired incident on October 15th, 2022.

Troopers responded to the location near the Funny River after receiving the call and located partial remains, firearms, and personal effects that suggested to troopers that the remains were those of 62-year-old Ronald Beyering.

The remains were turned over to the State Medical examiner’s office for positive identification and autopsy.

It was on October 15th 2022 that troopers received a report of a residence on Lourdes Avenue off of Funny River Road on fire and fully engulfed. When they arrived, they found that the occupants were able to escape the flames unharmed. Witnesses reported seeing Beyering leaving the property at the time of the fire.

An arrest warrant was issued and troopers began actively searching for him. Using air and ground assets the area was extensively covered for Beyering and his maroon Ford Expedition for several days.

On October 31st 2022 a caller reported the Ford Expedition off of Funny River Road. There were no signs of Beyering at that location.

AST reports that Beyering’s next of kin have been notified of the discovery.

The investigation is open and continuing.



