Remains Located near Juneau’s Sunny Drive Pullout Identified as those of Man Missing Since Early October





The Juneau Police Department announced on Tuesday that the remains located in the water near the Sunny Drive pullout have been positively identified as those of 29-year-old Clifford John K. White, who has been missing since October of last year.

White’s remains were located on March 10th across from the Glacier Highway Access Road and turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for a positive ID.

White was rep[sorted missing by family on October 31st and informed the department that they had last seen him three weeks prior. White’s friends told Juneau police that they had seen him approximately two weeks earlier in the downtown area.

The SME’s office said that they have yet to determine the cause of White’s death.

Anyone with information regarding the circumstances of Clifford White’s death is encouraged to contact the Juneau Police Department on our business line at (907) 586-0600. Anonymous tips can be made through the Juneau Crime Line website at www.Juneaucrimeline.com.

White’s next of kin were notified of the SME’s determination.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

