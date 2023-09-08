Remains of 17-Year-Old Missing since Sunday found in Gravel Pit Pond





Alaska State troopers report that after a multiple-day search that was initiated during the early morning hours on Sunday, the remains of 17-year-old Talen Luth-Ney were found in a small pond in a gravel pit within the search area.

Ney disappeared early in the morning on Sunday. Troopers conducted a welfare check at the “DK” dike by H&H Road at 5:50 AM after a welfare check was requested for Ney. The caller, who said they were a friend of Ney, reported that he ran off into the woods after someone at the juvenile party said the cops were coming five hours earlier. That was the last time that he was seen.

The search was carried out throughout the week on the ground and in the air utilizing a Department of Public Safety helicopter. It was on Wednesday evening that a volunteer K9 team located Ney in a small pond in a gravel pit within the search area. His body was recovered by troopers and sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Troopers report that “The Alaska Bureau of Investigation Fairbanks Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Talen’s death.”

His next of kin have been notified.



