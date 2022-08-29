Remains of Brian Lizer, Missing Since Tuesday, Found by Private Pilot on Saturday





One Saturday, one day after the Alaska State Troopers announced that the search for the missing kayaker, Brian Lizer would now go forward as a limited, reactive search, a private pilot, flying in the area of the Knik River called in and reported seeing what appeared to be a body in the water near Wolf Point.

When the Mat-Su Borough Water Rescue Team responded to the area, they located remains. The Alaska State Troopers and State Medical Examiners responded and the remains were confirmed to be those of Lizer. They were turned over to the SME’s office and Lizer’s next of kin were notified of the discovery.

Lizer was listed as missing after it was reported at approximately 6 pm on Tuesday that he had attempted to use a kayak to retrieve a boat that had drifted across the Knik River three miles downstream of the Knik Glacier. It was reported that shortly after he left the shore, the kayak overturned and Lizer, who was not wearing a life vest, was not seen again.

Wildlife troopers, aboard HELO 5 searched the area without success. The search with several assets, would comb the area for the next three days before the search was downgraded to reactive.



