Remains of Carlie Alexie Recovered in Pikmiktalik River Area





Alaska State Troopers report that the remains of Carlie Alexie were located and recovered by local searchers during the early morning hours of Thursday.

Alexie has been missing since August 3rd, when for unknown reasons, while out boating in the Bering Sea near the Pikmiktalik River, Alexie jumped into the water from the boat. Troopers say that their investigation showed that 37-year-old Kotlik resident Warren Okitkun, 25-year-old Kotlik resident Caitlyn Prince, and a juvenile were with Alexie at the time of the incident.

Village Police Officers from Stebbins went to the location to search for Alexie. When they arrived at the area, Okitkun and Prince drove away toward St Michael. The VPOs, suspecting then to be under the influence of alcohol, followed them into St Michaels because there was a minor aboard.

The VPOs made contact with troopers and together they took Okitkun and Prince into custody on charges of assault and DUI.

“Troopers responded to St. Michael via state aircraft for an investigation and transportation of the remains,” AST reported. Alexie’s remains were sent to the SMEO in Anchorage for examination.

Alexie’s next of kin were informed of the incident.



