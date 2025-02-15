Remains of Elderly Haines Iceskater Recovered from Chilkat Lake Friday Morning

At 6 AM this morning three members started driving to Haines, AK to aid in the search for Mr. Thomas McGuire. Image-ADSRR
Alaska State Troopers report that a team of divers have located and recovered. the remains of the of the 79-year-old Haines man, Thomas McGuire, from Chilkat Lake on Friday.

McGuire was reported missing on February 6th at around 4:00 PM. after he failed to return from ice skating on Chilkoot Lake where he had gone skating alone. His vehicle was located in a parking lot near the lake.

The Haines Volunteer Fire Department and Alaska State Parks responded to search the lake but the ice was deemed unstable and the search was suspended.

A dive team from the Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery Team  would later be dispatched to the lake on Wednesday by AST and at around 10:30 am on Friday McGuire’s remains were found and retrieved from the water.

His next of kin have been notified.


