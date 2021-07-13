Remains of June 25th Yukon River Drowning Victim Recovered 40 Miles Downriver from Fort Yukon







Alaska State Troopers report that the remains of Fort Yukon man 42-year-old Samson Peter III, who had gone overboard from a boat when it collided with a sandbar near Fort Yukon on the evening off June 25th, have been located.

Peter was thrown from the boat in the late evening hours and good samaritans from Fort Yukon searched to no avail immediately after. The next day Civil Air Patrol and local searchers on boats continued the search along with troopers, and Fort Yukon police. Searchers along the river never gave up the search determined to bring his remains home.

On Saturday evening at 7 pm, troopers were notified that Peter’s remains were located 40 miles downriver from Fort Yukon near the mouth of Lower Birch Creek.

Troopers responded and collected his remains and turned them over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.

His next of kin were notified.





