Exercise Red Flag-Alaska Launches Multinational Air Combat Training







Exercise Red Flag-Alaska 26-2 commenced May 28, bringing together more than 2,100 service members from the U.S. and partner nations for realistic air combat training at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

The exercise integrates joint and coalition forces into a realistic threat environment using the approximate 120,000 square miles of airspace in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, enhancing readiness and warfighting capabilities with the largest combat training range in the world.

“This iteration focuses on strengthening partnerships by practicing operations together to improve response capabilities,” said Air Force Maj. Gregory Guiney, assistant director of operations for the 354th Operations Group Detachment 1.

The training exercise includes participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Royal Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force and Republic of Singapore Air Force. Aircrews and support personnel will exchange tactics, techniques and procedures when executing mission sets, enhancing interoperability.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson operations began with a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, Japan, conducting joint airborne operations involving an airdrop of two door bundles and 50 paratroopers from the 11th Airborne Division.

“The importance of this exercise is to build joint interoperability to project forces in the Indo-Pacific,” said Army Capt. Zachary Tarble, air officer assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division.

Exercise Red Flag-Alaska replicates Indo-Pacific region operational conditions, focusing on combined training with international partners and joint forces to enhance readiness and reinforce a shared commitment to regional security and stability.

The exercise is scheduled to continue until June 12.