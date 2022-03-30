Remains of Missing Ester Man Anthony Solomon Found near Mile 349 Parks Highway





After being the subject of an active search by troopers, 26-year-old Anthony Solomon was found deceased by aerial searchers aboard AST ‘s HELO 2 at 4 pm Monday afternoon.

Solomon went missing on March 20th according to his family and troopers took up the search on March 22nd and queried the public for information. When last seen, Solomon was on foot in Ester.

His remains were located in a wooded area near mile 349 of the Parks Highway.

Solomon’s body were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. No foul play is currently suspected.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

