Remains of Operator in Tuesday’s Skiff Sinking Located in Logging Camp Bay





On Saturday, the owner of the Lund skiff that sunk on Tuesday evening returning from a hunting trip on Esther Island in Prince William Sound, traveled to Whittier and set out to locate the skiff and found it just after noon in Logging Camp Bay nine miles northeast of Whitter.

After locating the skiff, searchers would discover the remains of Luki Akelkok approximately 200 yards from the skiff floating just offshore in about two feet of water. When found, it was observed that Akelkok was not wearing a PFD. The location of the skiff and Akelkok’s remains were approximately five miles from the sinking incident.

The remains of Akelkok’s hunting companion, 28-year-old Stefan Weingart, of Anchorage, were located within hours of the sinking, in Passage Canal five miles northeast of Whittier.

Despite an earlier search during the week by the cutter Mustang out of Valdez and air assets from Kodiak and Valdez, Akelkok was not located. Their search was hampered by inclement weather in the area.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers traveled to Whittier to conduct a follow-up investigation and Akelkok’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage. The victim’s next of kin were notified of the latest development.



