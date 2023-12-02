Remains of Otto Florschutz Recovered from Wrangell Slide Area





On Friday the Department of Public Safety announced the recovery of another victim’s remains from the deadly Wasilla landslide.

According to the report, at 4:25 pm on Thursday, Wrangell Search and Rescue volunteers and an excavator were able to recover the remains of 65-year-old Otto Florschutz after a Wrangell Search and Rescue K9 detected the remains in the debris of the Wrangell landslide.

Otto is the fifth victim successfully located and recovered from the debris of the devastating landslide that occurred south of Wrangell on the Zimovia Highway. Still missing is the fifth member of the Heller family, 12-year-old Derek Heller. Four of the family members have thus far been recovered from the carnage of the November 20th landslide.

Searchers along with scent detection canines continue the search along the highway as workers continue work clearing the area of the highway of debris for the last known victim.

Otto’s next of kin were notified of the discovery and the State Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted.



