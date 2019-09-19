Remains of Tuntutuliak Boater Found in Kuskokwim River

Alaska State Troopers report that a boater on the Kuskokwim River upriver from Tuntutuliak found the remains of 29-year-old Patrick Nick, who had disappeared on September 4th in that general area. He was found on Monday afternoon.

Nick’s remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy.

At 12:44 am Alaska State Troopers in Bethel received notification that Nick’s 20-foot riverboat was taking on water above Tuntutuliak on the Kuskokwim River. The Rescue Coordination Center was notified as was the United States Coast Guard and a search team out of Tuntutuliak was formed.

The following day Nick’s boat was located in deep water overturned and the search continued with negative results.