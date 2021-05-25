Remains of Tuntutuliak Man missing since Friday found Monday







The remains of a Tuntutuliak man were located in a wooded area outside of the village on Monday after he disappeared on Friday, troopers report.

Troopers were notified on Sunday that 22-year-old David Bunyan had disappeared on Friday after he had been delivering groceries and had not returned to work. tribal police in the village, as well as residents, had searched for him throughout the village without success.

After being notified of Bunyan’s missing status, troopers attempted to contact Bunyan via his cell phone but were unsuccessful.

Troopers say that foul play is suspected in Bunyan’s death and his remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office for further examination. His next of kin were notified.





