Rep. Andy Josephson’s bill protecting workers’ families passes House





JUNEAU – Rep. Andy Josephson’s bill, which would provide greater assistance to the families of Alaska’s workers permanently injured or killed on the job, passed the House today in a vote of 29-10. House Bill 30 modernizes compensation levels that have been stagnant for over 20 years, and lengthens payment of benefits for children orphaned by a worksite accident.

“A severe injury or death on the worksite is of course one of the most traumatic events that can happen to a family,” said Rep. Andy Josephson (D-Anchorage). “Across the board, we can do more to ensure families who experience this life-altering event are able to get back on their feet. HB 30 takes steps towards making them whole.”

“Workers need to know that their families will be taken care of should the unthinkable happen,” said Rep. Liz Snyder (D-Anchorage). “This is a conservative, common-sense update to our statutes supported by labor and industry that provides real peace of mind to Alaska’s workers and families.”

HB 30 adjusts the base amount used to calculate Permanent Partial Impairment (PPI), moving it from $177,000 to $273,000, which brings Alaska up to the national average. The bill also conservatively increases compensation for death benefits and funeral expenses to account for inflation. Additionally, HB 30 extends benefits for orphans from the age of 19 to the age of 23.





