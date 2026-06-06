Rep. Mccabe Welcomes Federal Support for Terra Energy Center and West Susitna Development







BIG LAKE – Representative Kevin McCabe (R-D30), on Thursday, welcomed President Donald Trump’s announcement of approximately $89 million in federal grant funding for the Terra Energy Center project in West Susitna, calling it a major vote of confidence in Alaska’s energy future and economic potential.

“Today’s (Thursday’s) announcement is significant not simply because of the funding amount, but because of the message it sends,” said Rep. McCabe. “Investors pay attention when projects receive support at the national level. This announcement tells the world that Alaska remains one of the best places in America to build major energy, infrastructure, and industrial development projects.”

The Terra Energy Center has been proposed as a large-scale power generation facility capable of supporting future industrial development, advanced manufacturing, communications infrastructure, and long-term economic growth in Southcentral Alaska.

Importantly, Terra Energy Center can provide long term, secure, in-state reliable energy supply for Alaska Department of War bases, supporting mission critical operations and future growth.

McCabe also pointed to the broader economic opportunities associated with responsible resource development and infrastructure investment throughout the Mat-Su region.

“For years, many of us have talked about diversifying Alaska’s economy, expanding our energy options, and attracting private investment,” McCabe said.

“That happens when we build things, develop our resources, and create an environment where businesses are willing to invest for the long term. Today’s announcement moves that effort forward.”

“The funding itself is important, but the confidence behind the funding may be even more important,” McCabe continued. “Major investors look for signals before committing capital. This announcement sends a strong message that Alaska’s resources, workforce, and opportunities are being recognized at the highest levels.”

“For generations, Alaskans have built prosperity by developing our resources and investing in our future,” McCabe said. “Today’s announcement is another step in that tradition, and I look forward to seeing what it means for the Mat-Su, Southcentral Alaska, and our state as a whole.”

# # #