Rep. Story’s Council for Alaska Native Languages Bill Passes into Law





JUNEAU – Legislation sponsored by Representative Andi Story,

House Bill 26, Council for Alaska Native Languages, has passed into law.

“This bill came at the request of the Council for Alaska Native Languages, who believe these changes will better reflect and support their essential work with communities to not just preserve but also revitalize Alaska Native languages, which is successfully happening,” said Rep. Andi Story (D-Juneau). “Language is at the core of culture, and we are all enriched in this diverse state by efforts like the ones undertaken by the Council.”

Alaska has over 23 distinct official languages, and to be able to better represent and involve more regions and their languages, the Council for Alaska Native Languages, under HB 26, will add two new members, going from 5 to 7 voting members to help ensure a greater perspective.

HB 26 also updates the indigenous languages listed among the official languages of Alaska by adding the previously-missing Wetał (Ts’etsa’ut), the distinction of Cup’ig from Yup’ik/Cup’ik, and separating “Tanana” into Benhti Kokhwt’ana Kenaga’ (Lower Tanana) and Sahcheeg xut’een xneege’ (Middle Tanana).

“I remember hearing my parents and grandparents speaking Koyukon when I was a child, but I was encouraged to learn and speak English,” said co-sponsor Representative Maxine Dibert (D-Downtown Fairbanks), who is Koyukon Athabaskan. “It is my hope that this new law will elevate the importance of Alaska Native languages and help Alaska Native people continue down a path of healing.”

This bill also moves the Council from Department of Commerce and Community Development to the Department of Education to better share knowledge from the Council members and collaborate with language efforts happening around our state. The Council is responsible for a biannual report to the Governor, Legislature and public on accomplishments, challenges and steps to help move language revitalization forward.

Senator Donny Olson carried this bill in the Senate, and the input of the Council for Alaska Native Languages was instrumental in the passing this bill.



