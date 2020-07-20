Reported Palmer Driver Arrested after Impacting Knik Bridge Guardrail

Alaska Native News on Jul 20, 2020.

At just prior to 7 pm on Sunday evening, Alaska State Troopers began receiving 911 calls reporting an erratic driver traveling northbound on the Glenn Highway near the Knik bridge. The numerous callers stated that a silver vehicle was traveling at high speeds and continuously leaving the roadway.

AST initiated a response to the scene, and as they were doing so, additional callers reported that the suspect vehicle impacted the guard rails on the Knik bridge. Shortly thereafter, troopers arrived at the scene and made contact with the driver, identified as 26-year-old Mitchell A. Rissew, of Palmer.

The investigation at the scene determined that Rissew was operating his vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

Rissew was arrested on charges of DUI and taken to the Palmer post for processing.

After processing, Rissew was issued a citation for a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober third party.





