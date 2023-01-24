Representative Mary Sattler Peltola announces additional staff changes





Washington, D.C. – Last week, Representative Mary Sattler Peltola announced three new hires and the departure of a key staffer who played a major role during her transition into office.

Anton McParland joins the office as Deputy Chief of Staff. McParland managed Representative Peltola’s successful campaigns for Congress in 2022. He and then-candidate Peltola quickly bonded over a shared commitment to organized labor and workers’ rights. Before jumping into the 2022 campaign cycle, he worked in the labor movement where he partnered with union leaders to develop new programs and procedures to engage workers in 21st-century workplaces.

“Anton is passionate about building systems that meet and engage workers or voters wherever they are and however they prefer to communicate. I’m excited to announce that he will lend that innovative perspective to my official office.

McParland plans to split his time between D.C. and Alaska. In his off-time, he will continue on as Campaign Manager – working to unite all Alaskans around shared priorities in Alaska and in D.C.

Sam Erickson joins the office as Press Secretary. Erickson previously served as Communications and Policy Manager for Strategies 360, a public affairs and communications firm, in Washington, D.C. Born and raised in Eagle River, he attended the University of Alaska Anchorage where he also served as student body president.

Mark Black joins the office as a Special Assistant. Black comes to the office from Peltola’s campaign where he served as a Field Organizer and Rural Outreach Specialist. Prior to that, he worked with the Aleut Community of St. Paul Island within their Ecosystems Conservation Office. He is a proud graduate of Howard University.

Peltola’s Director of Constituent Services, Claire Richardson, will depart from the office.

“Claire has been an integral part of my team as I served out the remainder of Congressman Young’s term. From helping get our D.C. office up and running to coordinating constituent pop-up services from Utqiagvik to the Mat-Su to Juneau and facilitating my first round of Military Academy nominations, Claire has been a major asset. I sincerely thank her for her service and wish her all the best in her retirement.”

###



