Representative Peltola and Representative Stauber introduce House version of Landless Legislation to End 50 Years of Unfulfilled Promises





Washington, D.C. – Representative Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) and Representative Pete Stauber (R-Minnesota), last week, issued statements on H.R. 4748, legislation that would allow the Alaska Native communities of Haines, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, and Tenakee to form urban corporations and receive land entitlements under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 (ANCSA).

The bill, entitled the Unrecognized Southeast Alaska Native Communities Recognition and Compensation Act, would amend ANCSA to provide these five communities with the right to form an Alaska Native Urban Corporation and receive 23,040 acres, or one township, of federal land—just as ANCSA granted to other Southeast Native communities over 50 years ago.

Alaska Senators Murkowski and Sullivan originally filed the measure as S.1889 in the Senate, and Peltola and Stauber partnered to introduce this companion legislation in the House.

“The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act was intended to recognize and address traditional land claims, enabling selection of lands to be used for the benefit of Alaska Natives,” said Representative Peltola. “But for these Southeast Alaska Native communities, in Haines, Ketchikan, Petersburg, Tenakee, and Wrangell, this never happened. It is past time that we correct this unjust error. The Unrecognized Southeast Alaska Native Communities Recognition and Compensation Act would make each landless community eligible for 23,040 acres of federal land, providing new opportunities for economic growth and self-determination. This is an overdue but important step in the right direction. I am proud to partner with my Alaska Delegation colleagues to introduce and advance this crucial legislation. I would also like to sincerely thank Representative Stauber for his recognition and support of this vital legislation.”

“This legislation is crucial to correct a long overdue error for Southeast Alaska Native communities,” said Representative Stauber. “Through access to land entitlements under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, these communities will have expanded opportunities for economic growth and prosperity. I was proud to stand with the late Congressman Don Young in support of this legislation last Congress, and I am happy to see Congresswoman Peltola continue his legacy and work to carry this legislation across the finish line. I am proud to stand with the Southeast Alaska Native communities again this year.”

ANCSA divided 44 million acres of land among more than 200 regional, village, and urban corporations to resolve land claims throughout Alaska—but did not include the five Southeast communities of Haines, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, and Tenakee.

