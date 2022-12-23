Retention of All Species of Fish Prohibited from East and West Mackey, and Derks Lakes in 2023

(Soldotna) – Sport fishing will be allowed at East and West Mackey, and Derks lakes; however, the retention of all species of fish is prohibited at these lakes. These restrictions are effective 12:01 a.m. Sunday, January 1 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 31, 2023.

In October 2014, East Mackey, West Mackey, and Derks lakes were successfully treated with rotenone to eradicate nonnative northern pike. As part of the treatment plan, Alaska Department of Fish and Game staff captured and transported approximately 96,000 native fish from Soldotna Creek to these lakes to aid in the restoration of the native fish populations. Continuation of these restrictions in 2023 are needed to protect these native fish until they have established sustainable populations.

For additional information, please contact Acting Area Management Biologist Jenny Gates at (907) 262-9368.