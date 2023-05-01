River Watch ready to launch as spring breakup forecast gives above average flood potential





High snow load and cool spring temperatures provide conditions for possible flooding

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS&EM) is assisting communities in preparation for breakup along Alaska’s major river systems this spring.

Each spring the River Watch program renews a partnership between DHS&EM and the National Weather Service (NWS). The Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center (APRFC) and DHS&EM conduct aerial observations of rivers prone to ice jam flooding. The team provides flood warnings and assists communities respond to flood emergencies. The River Watch partnership has existed for more than 30 years.

River Watch teams are planning to begin surveillance flights on the Kuskokwim and Upper Yukon begin May 8.

The Alaska Pacific River Forecast Center has updated their spring flood outlook based on river ice thickness, snowpack, and climate outlooks. The statewide breakup forecast this year predicts a greater likelihood of a dynamic breakup, where river ice does not have a chance to degrade before snowmelt begins to push the ice downstream.

“We take the above average river forecast very seriously. When a river jams, water can rise rapidly and flood a community very quickly. From the air the River Watch teams can see the ice jams forming and relay this information to the communities,” said Bryan Fisher, director of DHS&EM. “These communities know River Watch and are ready to act when needed. It’s our job to provide as much advanced warning as possible, and then to be in the community as fast as possible to provide emergency management support.”

The River Watch teams are holding conference calls with river communities on a regular basis to provide current forecast updates and other river break-up information.

Resources:

Overview of the River Watch program: https://youtu.be/NcdHTMlKaKMd

This year’s breakup forecast may be found at http://www.weather.gov/aprfc/floodpotential

and https://youtu.be/Bt-NJsbL0No

Break up map at https://www.weather.gov/aprfc/breakupMap

Fresh Eyes on Ice https://www.facebook.com/groups/FreshEyesOnIce

Flood Preparedness Checklist Link

