Robert Thomas Indicted for Murder in Stabbing in Assisted Living Home

Alaska Native News on Jun 4, 2020.

The Attorney General’s office revealed that on Tuesday, June 2nd, 73-year-old Robert Joseph Thomas was indicted by a grand jury on charges of Murder I and II and Tampering with Physical Evidence for the stabbing death of 71-year-old Rose Warren at the assisted living home on the 8800-block of Cordell Circle on March 25th.

At approximately 1:30 am on that March day, APD received a call reporting a stabbing at the assisted living location. When they responded to the scene, they found that the elderly victim had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body. She was immediately transported to a local hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation was opened and investigators interviewed an attendant that discovered the incident to find that the attendant heard an urgent scream from the second floor of the facility. When he arrived upstairs, “The attendant saw Mr. Thomas exit the victim’s bedroom covered in blood and carrying a knife,” APD reported. This scene was also captured on surveillance camera at the home.







The attendant confronted Thomas, who by this time was washing the blood from the knife in a bathroom sink. The attendant escorted him downstairs.

Officers took Thomas into custody for questioning shortly after. Following questioning, Thomas was jailed on the charges.

Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. If convicted of the crimes, he faces a sentence of 30-99 years for Murder I and 15-99 years for Murder II.