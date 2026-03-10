Rockfish Restrictions in North Gulf Coast and Cook Inlet







(Anchorage) – In order to stabilize the harvest of black and yelloweye rockfish in North Gulf Coast and Cook Inlet waters, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is reducing the pelagic rockfish bag and possession limits from April 1 through September 15, 2026 and prohibiting the retention of yelloweye rockfish from April 1 – June 30, 2026. This includes the marine waters of North Gulf Coast and Cook Inlet north of Cape Douglas (58° 51.10’) and west of Cape Fairfield (148° 50.25’) and includes Resurrection and Kachemak Bays (see map below). These regulations maintain a total bag limit of 3 rockfish per day and 6 in possession as follows:

Pelagic rockfish:

2 per day and 4 in possession.

Nonpelagic rockfish:

1 per day and 2 in possession

No retention of yelloweye rockfish from April 1 – June 30

Increases in harvest on black and yelloweye rockfish by the sport fishery is due, in part, to restrictions on charter (guided) halibut anglers and king salmon restrictions for all anglers (see figure 1). In Cook Inlet and the North Gulf Coast, restrictive management actions have been implemented for rockfish since 2023. The above management actions are similar to those taken in 2025. In Cook Inlet, preliminary black rockfish harvest remained similar to 2024 levels, while yelloweye rockfish harvest increased 2%. In North Gulf Coast, there was a 24% and 38% reduction in number of black and yelloweye rockfish harvested, respectively. Rockfish are slow growing, late to mature, and easy to catch, which makes them susceptible to overharvest and requires a precautionary management approach, especially given the limited stock assessment.

“Anglers will still be able to keep three rockfish; however, they are limited to two pelagic rockfish species per day. In addition, yelloweye rockfish may not be retained until after June 30, following the regulations in place in nearby Prince William Sound to protect them during the reproductive cycle,” stated Area Management Biologist Brittany Blain-Roth.

A helpful guide to identify rockfish can be found on the ADF&G website and in the Southcentral Regulation Summary Booklet. Pelagic rockfish species include black, dark, dusky, deacon, yellowtail, and widow rockfish. Anglers are reminded to utilize a deepwater release device when releasing rockfish, as required in regulation. Informative videos can be found on the ADF&G YouTube page.

For additional information, please contact the North Gulf Coast Area Manager, Brittany Blain-Roth at 907-267-2186 or Lower Cook Inlet Area Manager, Mike Booz at 907-235-8191.