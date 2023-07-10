Royal Caribbean Group Renews Support for Sitka Sound Science Center’s Scientists in The School Program





SITKA – Royal Caribbean Group announced its 2023 support of the Sitka Sound Science Center’s Scientists in the Schools (SIS) program, a partnership between local scientists and K-12 classrooms to engage students of every age in science and the ecosystems around them.

SIS has operated in Sitka for the past two decades, providing students hands-on classroom and field experiences with a different scientist each year. The program exposes students to fresh ideas and age-appropriate opportunities to interact with local ecology throughout their academic careers, going deeper than the traditional classroom guest speaker.

“The Scientist in the Schools program impacts every single student in the Sitka School District and Royal Caribbean Group is proud to be a supporter,” said Helen O’Connell, associate vice president of Community and Destination Engagement, Royal Caribbean Group. “Through this program, scientists work in nine different schools and more than 73 classrooms each year, and making a huge difference in both student performance and community engagement in scientific fields.”

Between fall 2021 and spring 2022, 22 scientists visited the Sitka School District, reaching more than 2,500 local students over the course of about 330 different class sessions.

“This program is special because the people who know their students best and the people who know the science best are able to come together to create an educational unit for every grade level,” said Lisa Busch, executive director, Sitka Sound Science Center. “It’s based on the belief that students who work with a diversity of scientists from their earliest years, and throughout their entire school career, become enthused about working as a scientist or technician in fisheries, aquaculture, wildlife sciences, biomedical sciences or other STEM professions.”

This partnership is in line with Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to SEA the Future, by sustaining our planet, energizing communities and accelerate innovation. To learn more about how the company is promoting healthy oceans, inspiring future generations and pioneer cutting-edge technology visit www.royalcaribbeangroup.com/SEAtheFuture.

The Sitka Sound Science Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is based in Sitka, Alaska — the only full-service community on the outer coast of Southeast Alaska. The Sitka Sound Science Center is uniquely qualified to provide unparalleled access for research and education programs in the Gulf of Alaska, Eastern Pacific Ocean, and North American Coastal Temperate Rainforests.



