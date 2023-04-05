Run Forecasts and Harvest Projections for 2023 Alaska Salmon Fisheries and Review of the 2022 Season Published





(Juneau) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announces publication of the annual statewide salmon run forecast and commercial harvest projection report: Run Forecasts and Harvest Projections for 2023 Alaska Salmon Fisheries and Review of the 2022 Season.

The Alaska all-species salmon harvest for 2022 totaled over 163.2 million fish. Almost half of this harvest was composed of sockeye salmon (75.5 million fish), followed by pink salmon (69.5 million fish). Most of the 2022 pink salmon harvest occurred in the Central and Westward regions, and Bristol Bay continued to be the largest sockeye salmon producing region in Alaska.

The 2023 commercial salmon harvest forecast is for 122 million pink salmon, 48 million sockeye salmon, 16 million chum salmon, and 3 million coho salmon. If realized, the forecasted 2023 total Alaska commercial salmon harvest will be approximately 189 million fish.

For additional information and area-specific details about harvest projections and forecasts, please see the report at the link above.

###



