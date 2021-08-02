Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc., Chief Operations Officer L. Tiel Smith selected as next Chief Executive Officer







Anchorage, Alaska –The Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc., (RurAL CAP) Board of Directors selected Chief Operating Officer L. Tiel Smith as the agency’s next Chief Executive Officer, starting in September.

Over his three years as RurAL CAP’s Chief Operating Officer, Smith has been a successful member of the executive leadership team, maintaining operations through the 2018 earthquake, 2019 state budget cuts and COVID-19 pandemic, while carrying out the agency’s strategic plan and expansion of services that benefit Alaskans with low incomes. He spearheaded Board engagement and advocacy, improved operational tools including compliance and document management, and implemented one of the agency’s leading initiatives of business development.

Smith brings more than 15 years of management and strategic leadership experience to the agency which works to improve the quality of life for low-income Alaskans. The CEO is responsible for the organization’s consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives.

“We are grateful for Tiel’s expertise and steadfast dedication to our agency,” said Joe Williams, RurAL CAP Board of Directors President. “The board chose Tiel for his ability to continue fostering a culture of respect and improvement while moving forward with strategic development and advocacy for Alaskans with low incomes.”

“The agency has taken the many challenges over my last three years here in stride and improved our services to our community,” Smith said. “Our goal is to build a supportive team that celebrates success and proactively helps others.”

Originally from Dillingham, Smith is an Aleut shareholder of BBNC and Choggiung Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Utah State University and Master of Business Administration from Alaska Pacific University. He has served on multiple boards, is active in the community, and is currently vice-president of his area’s commercial fishing association.

Founded in 1965, RurAL CAP is a private, statewide, nonprofit organization with a mission to empower low-income Alaskans through advocacy, education, affordable housing and direct services that respect our unique values and cultures. RurAL CAP is one of the largest and most diversified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in Alaska.

