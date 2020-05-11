Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc., remembers former Executive Director Byron Mallott

Anchorage, Alaska – Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc. (RurAL CAP), remembers former Executive Director Byron Mallott for his service to low-income, vulnerable Alaskans.
Mallott served as the private, statewide, nonprofit organization’s Executive Director from 1969- 1970. During that time, RurAL CAP was involved in the growth of Head Start and the establishment of Alaska Legal Services, Community Enterprise Development Corporation, and Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC). Most notable was Mallott’s support of regional Native nonprofit corporation representation in Land Claims settlement under the provisions of the Statehood Act.
“Byron had a deep-seeded passion for the people,” RurAL CAP CEO Patrick M. Anderson said. “He started his public service career at an early age and believed his work would create a better life for all Alaskans.”
Mallott maintained his connection to RurAL CAP throughout the years. During his speech at the agency’s 50th Anniversary in 2015, he noted the agency’s growth in correlation to Alaska’s statehood, which Mallott offered his dedication and talents to cultivating.
At the banquet, Mallott said, “To look back on it from the vantage point of half a century, you realize that those were history-making times.
“It’s about caring,” he continued. “It’s about believing in a vision of an Alaska where every individual’s potential is able to be realized. Because pulling together…we help every single Alaskan regardless of their circumstance to be able to know deep in their heart that this is a place their dreams can be realized – with some assistance – but mostly with the strength of their own character and the assumption of a sense of responsibility that each of us has ultimately to nurture. And that’s what RurAL CAP did and does to this day.”
